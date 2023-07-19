Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd to continue working on upcoming film despite strike

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd’s “Death of a Unicorn” will continue to shoot despite the writers and actors strike that’s currently affecting Hollywood. The film is a part of 39 independent productions that received approval from the unions to continue to shoot.

Variety reports that the film is excluded from the strike due to the fact that its production studio, A24, isn’t affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“Death of a Unicorn” stars Rudd and Ortega as a father and daughter whose dramatic conflict in the film is sparked after they accidentally run over a unicorn while driving home. The film is expected to shoot in Hungary soon.

The WGA-SAG strike

The writers and actors strike is looking to provide fair deals and payments to actors and writers involved in the entertainment industry. The strike has resulted in actors and writers to stop promoting their projects, which is why the actors involved in the biggest releases of the summer, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” have stopped attending premieres and red carpet appearances ahead of the film’s premeires. The strike remains unresolved and could impact awards shows and film festivals scheduled in the coming months.

“Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers, SAG-AFTRA’s national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streaming,” explained Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, in a press conference.

Projects on strike

Some of the movies that are on strike include films that star Matthew McConaughey, Mark Walhberg, Mel Gibson, Rebel Wilson, and more. Blockbusters like “Gladiator 2,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two,” “Deadpool 3,” and “Wicked” have also been paused.