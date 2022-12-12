Kanye West hit the headlines again this week after it was revealed he had missed his deposition with Kim Kardashian to discuss the next steps of their divorce. Luckily, they finally settled their legal arrangements, including child custody and property-related issues.

While Laura Wasser represents Kim, Kanye has already made his way through five different lawyers since their divorce was announced, including Melinda and Bill Gates’ lawyer Robert Cohen.

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser arrives at the courthouse on February 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

The former couple certainly isn’t the first to be represented by big names within the legal industry, and they won’t be the last. With this in mind, the BPP University Law School team has shared with HOLA! USA a list of the lawyers representing some of the most famous faces in Hollywood over the years.

Six celebrity lawyers, who are they, and who have they represented?