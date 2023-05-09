Heidi Klum relaxes poolside in brown thong and listens to Kali Uchis

Heidi Klum is embracing the warm LA weather! The supermodel took a moment to work on her tan, relaxing in her backyard on Monday, before getting ready for the highly anticipated premiere of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’

It seems the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is ready for summer, as she posed poolside in nothing but a brown thong, big sunglasses, and minimal jewelry. Just a few hours later Heidi showed her fans and followers that she was preparing for the premiere of the movie in Los Angeles, getting her hair and makeup done while wearing a two-piece cherry print bikini and high heels.

Heidi was all smiles getting all glammed up for the event, twirling around in her backyard, before putting on her stunning backless gown for the evening. It seems she is also a big fan of Kali Uchis, as she chose her hit song ‘Telepatía’ for her fun Instagram video.

The model arrived at the Dolby Theater wearing a sheer lavender dress with butterfly-shaped embellishment and pink sequins, perfect for the premiere. She completed the look with strappy heels, minimal jewelry, and a soft glam, which included soft pink eyeshadow and dramatic eyelashes.

Heidi is known for always dressing accordingly for every event she attends. Fans of the star remember her incredible dress for the premiere of ‘Avatar 2,’ which created the illusion of moving water, and featured ruffled shoulders, and a sweeping train, matching with her husband Tom Kaultiz, who wore a metallic suit.