Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni pose for lingerie brand

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are the new image of Intimissimi, a lingerie brand. The photos feature the two modeling for the camera together, wearing different sets of lingerie. While the shoot is tasteful and fun, some people had an issue with them and made it clear in the comments.
One of the photos shows Hiedi and Leni side by side, with one arm wrapped around the other, wearing a two piece lingerie set. “Like mother and daughter. Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favourite lingerie,” reads the caption.
A video of the photo shoot shows Heidi and Leni having fun and singing along to an opera song, while photographers take their photos and capture their happiness. “A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie,” reads the caption.
Some viewers didn’t like the idea of a mother and daughter posing together for a lingerie brand, and made that very clear. When addressing these comments, Leni said that she hadn’t paid attention to people’s reactions and was simply having a good time with her mom.
“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom.”
Like her mother, Leni Klum is also model, and has talked about how much inspiration she gets from Heidi. “I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,” she said to Page Six.