Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni continues to make a name for herself in the modeling world

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum has a new campaign on her modeling resume; the 18-year-old is now the youngest ambassador for the Italian shoe brand Superga. Superga shared a photo from the shoot on their Instagram Tuesday, “The earliest Superga shape meets the youngest ambassador @leniklum - opposites attracts!” They wrote in the caption.

The brand was founded in 1911, and its sneakers are regularly worn by Kate Middleton. In their Instagram story, the brand shared a video from their time on set where Leni talks about her love of dancing. “I do like to dance, I used to dance professionally. Every dance except for Ballroom and Tap for 8 years,” she said in the clip.

Leni trained with the Abby Lee Dance Company before breaking into the fashion industry. In 2021 Heidi told People it helped prepare her to walk the Dolce & Gabbana runway. “There, you have to learn really hard routines and you have to dance in front of all the judges,” she said, adding that Leni, “has a lot of trophies at home.”

Heidi and Leni have a very special bond, and the famous model has been supporting her daughter every step of the way. They even collaborated on a shoot together last month for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.