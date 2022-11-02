Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber become pawrents for the second time! Take a look at their furry baby

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are the proud pawrents of a cute new puppy named Piggy Lou. The 28-year-old Grammy-winning singer and the 25-year-old model and Rhode founder took to social media to share snaps of their two furry babies.

Piggy Lou and Oscar, who joined the family in 2018, enjoyed their first Halloween as a family, all dressed up for the spooky festivity. “Happy Halloween,” Justin wrote. The star dressed as Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and his wife a Versace vampire.

Their family’s latest addition comes after Hailey got emotional talking about her love for her husband, describing him as her “best friend” and revealing that she is always excited to see him after spending time apart because of their busy schedules.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she admitted to Harper’s Bazaar. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.”

Hailey continued, revealing that they are still going strong in their marriage and are always supporting each other. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”