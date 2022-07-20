Justin Bieber prepares to resume world tour after Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is not letting his fans down! The singer is currently preparing to to resume his massive world tour ‘Justice’ following his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis, which forced him to take a break last month after learning about the syndrome, receiving support from his fans and celebrity friends.

The 28-year-old musician had to postpone part of his North American tour dates, and now he will be returning on July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Justin will be continuing to perform in Europe, South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

And while details about the rescheduled dates for his North American tour have yet to be announced, it seems they will be happening next Spring. Fans are praising the singer for continuing his tour, and writing supportive messages on social media.

Justin opened up about his diagnosis on June 10, postponing his dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City, sharing a health update on Instagram and explaining the reason for the cancellations.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face,” Justin said at the time. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see.”

“It will go back to normal,” he assured his fans. “It’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”