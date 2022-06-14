Justin Bieber receives support from celebrity friends amid facial paralysis: ‘Each day has gotten better’

Justin Bieber is giving fans an update amid his facial paralysis, after revealing his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis and tour cancellation, sharing some of the challenges he is facing, and writing about his new positive perspective during what he describes as a “horrific storm.”

The 28-year-old singer has received a lot of support from his family and friends, including his wife Hailey Bieber who wrote under his video on Instagram “I love u baby.” Shawn Mendes commented, “love you so much. I admire you so much,” while Justin Timberlake wrote, “Love you, bro. Prayers up and sending lots of healing vibes!”

“Each day has gotten better,” Justin wrote on Instagram stories, “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

©Justin Bieber





Khloe Kardashian also wrote a sweet message to the singer, “We are praying for you! We love you!!! Rest up! Everyone understands,” while his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger commented with red heart emojis.

DJ Khaled wrote, “Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!” and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas commented, “Love you bro.” Romeo Beckham added, “Love you bro,” and Kehlani wrote, ”love you dude, please take all the time you need!!”

Last week the singer opened up about his diagnosis, known to be a rare neurological syndrome, caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber explained on the video, showing his facial paralysis.“As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”