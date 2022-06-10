Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; his face is partially paralyzed

Justin Bieber is struggling with his health. The singer took social media to reveal the reason why he has been canceling shows. In an Instagram video, the star said he is battling a serious virus affecting his facial nerves and that he needs rest to get better.

The 28-year-old global sensation showed how the right side of his face is paralyzed. In the video you can see below, Justin said he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

©Justin Bieber





“Obviously, as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

The video shows how Justin can’t blink his right eye or fully smile. Although he said his condition is “pretty serious,” he’s been doing facial exercises.

©Justin Bieber





What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

“Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles, caused by the same virus as chickenpox (VZV), that can lead to facial paralysis. The virus becomes reactivated after laying dormant for years and causes inflammation and irritation on the facial nerves. VZV is harmless unless it is reactivated, and should this happen, new symptoms will appear. The virus can be reactivated when the immune system is weakened and less able to fight off infection. Stress is often a trigger,” according to the Daily Mail. “Treatment usually involves antiviral medication.”