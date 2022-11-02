Shakira left some angry parents behind after reportedly skipping the line at a Halloween attraction with her kids

Would you get mad if Shakira cut you in line? The Colombian singer has reportedly skipped a 90-minute-long line for a Halloween attraction with her kids, leaving angry parents waiting for their turn behind.

Spanish media, including 20 Minutos, claimed the 45-year-old “Monotonia” singer walked straight to the front of the line at the Tower of Terror ride in an amusement park in Barcelona.

Eyewitnesses said Shakira arrived with her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, plus a security guard. According to Page Six, Journalist Silvia Taulés noted that Shakira didn’t appear mortified for using her celebrity privilege even though people expressed their discontent.

“What kind of example is that for her kids?” the reporter said. “That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.”

La cara que se le queda a una cuando @shakira se te cuela después de casi una hora de espera: pic.twitter.com/uoYFsx3xZD — silviataules (@silviataules) October 31, 2022

Shakira has been splitting her time between her kids, her musical comeback, and being there for her hospitalized father. The global icon has been going through a tough year, however she proves to have her priorities straight, as she takes care of her father, William Mebarak, amid recent health struggles after he suffered an accident in her home back in May.

The 91-year-old father of the singer has been recovering, with Shakira always keeping an eye on him, and even helping him with his physical therapy. The musician shared an emotional video at the hospital, celebrating his recovery and leg movement. “Life is something that happens between hospital visits, and Halloween costumes,” she wrote.