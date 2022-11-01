Shakira shares emotional video helping with his father’s recovery at the hospital

Shakira is known for always putting her family first. The Colombian icon has been going through a tough year, however she proves to have her priorities straight, as she takes care of her father, William Mebarak, amid recent health struggles after he suffered an accident in her home back in May.

The 91-year-old father of the singer has been recovering, with Shakira always keeping an eye on him, and even helping him with his physical therapy. The musician shared an emotional video at the hospital, celebrating his recovery and leg movement. “Life is something that happens between hospital visits, and Halloween costumes,” She wrote.

In the video Shakira can be seen holding her father’s legs, carefully helping him with the movement, and ultimately encouraging to move them by himself. She then celebrates his accomplishment by kissing his feet. “That’s what I’m talking about!” she says in the clip.

Fans of the singer praised her for her patience and dedication, helping his dad recover. “The way she loves her father. God bless her,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Excellent daughter!”

It was rumored that Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, had yet to visit William at the hospital. However Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirmed that the soccer player visited William at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the singer and the sportsman, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws.

“Of course, yes,” Shakira’s mom said when reporters asked if he had been in the hospital. “We are still family,” she said bluntly.