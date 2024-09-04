Rosalia talks about her new album: Her biggest musical influences

Rosalia is getting fans excited about her upcoming album following the success of her latest project 'Motomami.' The talented singer shared her thoughts about the new album, admitting that she has evolved in her sound while keeping her authenticity intact.

During her latest interview with Highsnobiety, Rosalia was asked about how she felt about her new project. “It’s been a process,” she explained. “I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them.”

“I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future,” she added. The singer also admitted that her biggest musical influences are Bon Iver, Kate Bush, and Janis Joplin, but her current “biggest influences are reading paper books.”

The upcoming album seems to be a reflection of Rosalia's personal growth and professional evolution. Before releasing 'Motomami' she described it as "an emotional roller coaster" during an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that it reflected "what I was feeling at that point in my life."

She also looked back on her first album 'Los Angeles.' "I named my first album Los Ángeles because conceptually that linked to death… but also as a call to the future — I’ve wanted to come!" she said to Highsnobiety.

"The sky is very vast and radical: There is no middle ground, either it is very clear or it is very cloudy. And it is the most inaccessible sky I have ever seen," she said about L.A. "It is as if it is always far away from you. It is also a city in which there are always things going on, but at the same time, it has a rhythm of a movie shoot or something like that: There are many moments of waiting and many liminal spaces. Also, the trees in LA, they are unforgettable. They grow exuberantly, and that exuberance lasts and destroys the sidewalk. That impresses me."

