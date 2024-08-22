Rosalia and Lisa celebrate their new song with an ice cream date

Rosalia and Lisa are celebrating their hard work. The two international pop stars were spotted grabbing some ice cream in Los Angeles days after dropping their new song and music video.

© GrosbyGroup Lisa and Rosalia

The photos showed Rosalia and Lisa looking fashionable and amazing as they stopped by an ice cream shop for a sweet treat. Rosalia wore a tight shirt with long sleeves featuring a colorful pattern of green and black. She paired it with a short black skirt with a split on the side, and some stylish flats.

Lisa wore a white and blue cropped button-up shirt that she paired with a denim skirt. She rounded out the look with a matching blue handbag, some high socks, and sneakers.

Since their song's release, the two stars have shared some content together, being photographed by paparazzi and with Rosalia making an appearance on one of Lisa's Instagram Live.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia in Los Angeles

More details about 'New Woman'

"New Woman" marks Lisa's new solo. The K-pop sensation is known for her band, Blackpink, which is one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world. "New Woman" is a full pop anthem, featuring production by pop legend Max Martin and background vocals by Tove Lo, who's also credited as one of the songwriters. It also marks the first collaboration between Lisa and Rosalia, two of pop's biggest international voices, both with millions of fans located all over the world.

Aside from marking an exciting new step for Lisa, "New Woman" also marks a new era for Rosalia's music. It's one of the first songs she's been involved in since the release of her latest singles, "Depecha" and "LLYLM." More recently, she collaborated with Bjork on the song "Oral," which was also released alongside a music video.

You can check out the full video below.