Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosalia's favorite bakery in Paris: The singer wakes up at 7am to buy the famous croissant
Digital Cover food© Getty Images

Rosalia's favorite bakery in Paris: The singer wakes up at 7am to buy the famous croissant

The two sisters show all the pastries they choose and show the variety of products.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 2, 2024 7:28 PM EDT

Rosalia has revealed one of her favorite places in Paris. The fan-favorite singer documented her latest adventure, waking up early in the morning to get some fresh pastries with her sister Pili. It's no secret that the Mamiche bakeries are famous for their delicious croissants, and Rosalia was also on the search for one. 

The two sisters took to social media to share a video, getting ready to go out. "It's 7 am," Pili says in the video, showing off her casual look and knocking on Rosalia's hotel room. The pair walk the streets of Paris and arrive at the bakery. 

View post on Instagram
 

However, they realize it's closed and opens until 8 am. "We're gonna have to wait," the singer says. The pair share their excitement when they notice the place is about to open, explaining that they are not the only customers waiting outside, and showing the impressive line of people wanting to get a croissant. 

@pilienspain

es decir ir a la panaderia 🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐🥐 dormidiiiiisimas 📍Mamiche

♬ La vie en rose (Cover Edith Piaf) - 田东昱

"Bonjour!" Rosalia says when they open the door to the bakery. The two sisters show all the pastries they choose and the variety of products. The pair also show everything that they got, including a pan au chocolat, and a sandwich. 

View post on Instagram
 

The singer and her sister are all smiles at the end of the video, accomplishing their goal after waking up early to get a delicious croissant. Mamiche is known for its fresh products, and the pastries are a total success, with many traveling to the city to get a taste, including Rosalia.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS