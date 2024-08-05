Rosalia celebrates Charli XCX's birthday with a bouquet of cigarettes

Rosalia got creative with her birthday present. To celebrate Charli XCX's 32nd birthday, the Spanish singer attended the birthday party with a bouquet of cigarettes.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia in Los Angeles

Paparazzi captured Rosalia's arrival at Charli's birthday party. She wore a stylish and cool outfit that seemed perfect for the occasion and the celebration of Charli's latest record, "Brat," which has earned rave reviews over the past months. The record has been such a hit that its vibe has become one of the biggest summer aesthetics.

Rosalia's outfit was made up of black shorts, a bra, and silver and glittery boots. She rounded out the look with a camo hat over her loose hair, which was styled wavy. In the photo above, she's seen holding onto her present, which is a bouquet of purple flowers packed with cigarettes.

Rosalia shared a photo of her present on social media, writing, "Normalizing making bouquets of things that your friends like." The post shows some of the highlights of her evening, which included an appearance from Alexa Demie, who was also a guest at the party.

"I just love you, please," wrote Eiza Gonzalez in the comments.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia in Los Angeles

More details about Charli XCX's party

Charli XCX's birthday party was one of the biggest events of the summer. The party was attended by all manner of A-listers, including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Sennot, Glen Powell, Tove Lo, Finneas, Nelly Furtado, and more.

Rosalia's birthday party was a hit, with Charli sharing a photo of it on an Instagram post, showing various people smiling near the bouquet as they took some cigarettes to smoke. More photos and clips show the guests having fun and listening to some of Charli's music. "part 1 bitchhhhh," she captioned the post, promising more photos or more celebrations in the days to come.