How to achieve a 'Brat Summer' aesthetic

The summer of 2024 has brought us a surprising trend: the Brat Summer aesthetic. This trend draws inspiration from the late '90s and early 2000s fashion, embodying that era's carefree, fun-loving spirit. It's all about making bold statements and embracing a playful, confident attitude.

Charlie XCX and her latest album reintroduced the style, and many have taken the Brat Summer fashion and beauty look as a way to embrace the real, messy, and chaotic side of them.

© Karwai Tang / Getty Images Charli XCX attends 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City.

Learn below how to achieve this semi-grunge meets party-girl aesthetic:

Fashion Staples

Bold Prints and Colors

Vibrant Palette: Embrace bright, bold colors like hot pink, neon green, electric blue, and sunshine yellow. These colors are attention-grabbing and perfect for summer.

Fun Prints: Incorporate playful patterns like animal prints, florals, and quirky graphics. Mixing prints can add a unique twist to your outfit.

Statement Tops

Crop Tops and Halters: Show off your midriff with crop and halter tops. Look for designs with catchy phrases, rhinestones, or graphic prints. Baby Tees: These tight, short-sleeved tees are a nod to the 2000s. Choose ones with nostalgic logos or cute motifs.

Bottoms with Attitude

Mini Skirts and Shorts: Opt for denim mini skirts, cargo shorts, or high-waisted shorts. Distressed or frayed edges add an extra rebellious touch.

Wide-Leg and Flared Pants: Channel the early 2000s with wide-leg or flared jeans and pants. Low-rise options are also an excellent choice for a more daring look.

Layering Pieces

Oversized Jackets and Hoodies: Balance out the bold, tight-fitting tops with oversized denim jackets, hoodies, or bomber jackets.

Cardigans and Shrugs: Lightweight cardigans and shrugs are perfect for layering over your crop tops and dresses.

Beauty and Hair

Bold Makeup

Smudged Eyeliner: Apply eyeliner generously and then smudge it for that effortless, undone look. This gives a grungy, lived-in feel that is perfect for late-night summer parties.

Glossy or Undone Lips: Opt for glossy lip glosses in pink, nude, or clear shades. The idea is to keep it simple, shiny, or even messy as if you've been out dancing all night.

Plenty of Mascara: Apply mascara to give your lashes a thick, voluminous look. The more, the better for this unapologetic style.

Playful Hairstyles