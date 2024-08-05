How to achieve a 'Brat Summer' aesthetic

The summer of 2024 has brought us a surprising trend: the Brat Summer aesthetic. This trend draws inspiration from the late '90s and early 2000s fashion, embodying that era's carefree, fun-loving spirit. It's all about making bold statements and embracing a playful, confident attitude.
Charlie XCX and her latest album reintroduced the style, and many have taken the Brat Summer fashion and beauty look as a way to embrace the real, messy, and chaotic side of them.
Learn below how to achieve this semi-grunge meets party-girl aesthetic:
Fashion Staples
Bold Prints and Colors
- Vibrant Palette: Embrace bright, bold colors like hot pink, neon green, electric blue, and sunshine yellow. These colors are attention-grabbing and perfect for summer.
- Fun Prints: Incorporate playful patterns like animal prints, florals, and quirky graphics. Mixing prints can add a unique twist to your outfit.
Statement Tops
- Crop Tops and Halters: Show off your midriff with crop and halter tops. Look for designs with catchy phrases, rhinestones, or graphic prints. Baby Tees: These tight, short-sleeved tees are a nod to the 2000s. Choose ones with nostalgic logos or cute motifs.
Bottoms with Attitude
- Mini Skirts and Shorts: Opt for denim mini skirts, cargo shorts, or high-waisted shorts. Distressed or frayed edges add an extra rebellious touch.
- Wide-Leg and Flared Pants: Channel the early 2000s with wide-leg or flared jeans and pants. Low-rise options are also an excellent choice for a more daring look.
Layering Pieces
- Oversized Jackets and Hoodies: Balance out the bold, tight-fitting tops with oversized denim jackets, hoodies, or bomber jackets.
- Cardigans and Shrugs: Lightweight cardigans and shrugs are perfect for layering over your crop tops and dresses.
Beauty and Hair
Bold Makeup
- Smudged Eyeliner: Apply eyeliner generously and then smudge it for that effortless, undone look. This gives a grungy, lived-in feel that is perfect for late-night summer parties.
- Glossy or Undone Lips: Opt for glossy lip glosses in pink, nude, or clear shades. The idea is to keep it simple, shiny, or even messy as if you've been out dancing all night.
- Plenty of Mascara: Apply mascara to give your lashes a thick, voluminous look. The more, the better for this unapologetic style.
Playful Hairstyles
- High Ponytails and Pigtails: Embrace high ponytails, space buns, or pigtails for a fun, youthful look. Add in some colorful hair extensions or highlights for a bold statement.
- Crimped and Wavy Hair: Crimped hair or loose, beachy waves can give you that effortless, lived-in look. Feel free to experiment with different textures.