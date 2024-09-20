Karol G receives an outpouring of love as thousands of fans welcome her to Brazil

Karol G has landed on Rio de Janeiro. The Colombian superstar has arrived in Brazil to prepare for her performance at Rock in Rio, which will take place tonight, where she's one of the main events of a show that includes performances from Katy Perry and Cyndi Lauper.

© @los40usa Karol G with fans in Rio de Janeiro

Ecstatic fans welcomed Karol G in the streets of Rio, where she stopped by to greet them, hug them, and take plenty of photos together. Karol G's hotel was flanked by thousands of fans, with her stepping out to say hello and sign some autographs. The images have been shared on social media, showing a lot of emotional fans in disbelief of getting to hug and see their favorite artist.

"Diva Karol G stopped by to greet fans at the doors of her hotel in Rio de Janeiro, wrote a fan on social media.

Rock in Rio is one of the most famous music festivals in the world, launching in 1985 and hosting 24 concerts since. This year, Rock in Rio kicked off on September 13, hosting various notorious artists from all over the world. Some of these include Travis Scott, 21 Savage, the Brazilian singer Ludmilla, and more. The following day, the festival welcomed Imagine Dragons, One Republic, and Zara Larsson.

This week, the festival is hosting stars like Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, and more.

Karol G's Latin Grammy nominations

Karol G received eight Latin Grammy nominations, an achievement that she celebrated on social media with a nostalgic post. The image shows her wearing a green gown and holding on to the first Latin Grammy she ever won.

"This is the photo of my first Latin Grammy," she wrote in Spanish. "Today, we received eight nominations and again we're competing for song of the year and album of the year. I couldn't help but remember the first time I was nominated and the first time I received one award. I feel very nostalgic and these things still surprise me so much. Thank you so much for loving my music and my heart. Thankful forever!"