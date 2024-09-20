New Music Friday: Bad Bunny, DARUMAS, Carin León, Gwen Stefani, and more

Happy Friday! Summer 2024 is quickly coming to an end, and this is our last weekly roundup of new music before we head into fall. It’s been an amazing year for entertainment, the Latin GRAMMYs are fast approaching, and we still have a few months left to perfect that 2024 playlist. Kick off your weekend with fresh tracks released this week from A-list names, rising stars, and a variety of genres.

BAD BUNNY - Una Velita

To the delight of his fans Bad Bunny releases her first new single in months, "Una Velita." The song is a more serious tone for the singer who shares a deliberate message about his native Puerto Rico's history and vulernabiity to natural disasters, the resilience and unity of its people, and the failures of government to protect them.

DARUMAS - Francotirador

Latin pop-funk band DARUMAS, who just got their first Latin GRAMMY nomination for "Best New Artist," drop a new single and video for "Francotirador." It the first release since their self-titled debut as the all-female collective continues to make waves in the industry. Known for their electrifying live performances, they're a group you want to keep an eye out for as they rise to fame.

Carin León, Manuel Carrasco - No Me Llores

Carin León, who just scored five nominations for the Latin GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1" releases "No Me Llores" with Manuel Carrasco. It's a beautiful collaboration with the artists perfectly harmonizing and showing off their vocal range.

Alé Araya - pomegranate

Up and coming Los Angeles-based Chilean singer, songwriter, and producer Alé Araya releases her new single “pomegranate.” The hypnotic track blends genres and reflects her journey of empowerment and self-love and comes with a creative music video.

OMAR COURTZ, RAUW ALEJANDRO - SEX PLAYLIST1

Omar Courtz releases his debut album, PRIMERA MUSA. The 17-track LP blends genres to create a unique sound inspired by Omar's life and career. It includes the standout track "S E X P L A Y L I S T 1," featuring Rauw Alejandro. The song is a sultry mix of Rauw’s smooth vocals and Omar’s signature style dedicated to lust.

Guaynaa, Duelo - CALA EN EL ALMA

Puerto Rican singer and OnlyFans model Guaynaa shows off his ability to effortlessly master any genre with the Mexican norteño band from Texas, Duelo. Their track "Cala En El Alma," is a fun collaboration that highlights their musical talents.

Gwen Stefani - Somebody Else's

Gwen Stefani blends her rock roots and country-loving with "Somebody Else's." The legendary singer reflects on a love that once was and the joy and relief you feel when you no longer have feelings for them.

Grupo Firme - Hernán Sepulveda - Qué Fuimos

Grupo Firme slows it down with Hernán Sepulveda for "Qué Fuimos." The Mexican artists reflect on a relationship that has come to an end that has left them wondering what they truly were to eachother.

Grupo Marca Registrada x Deorro - En El Audi

Grupo Marca Registrada teams up with DJ and producer Deorro for "En El Audi," a genre-blending track that fuses música Mexicana with electronic beats. The song explores heartbreak, following someone driving through the streets in a car, grappling with the pain of a breakup.

Kapo x Maluma x Ryan Castro ft. Farruko & Nicky Jam - OHNANA (Remix)

Kapo, Maluma, Ryan Castro, come together for a chill and happy remix of "OHNANA." The song also features Farruko and Nicky Jam, who was recently misgendered by Trump after he endorsed him.