Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and more

It’s been a long week! From the MTV VMAs to the presidential debate, it was filled with excitement. Now that the weekend is here, it’s time to unwind, relax, and have some fun. Your favorite celebrities are sharing unique content on TikTok, amassing millions of views. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week!

1. David Beckham

David Beckham shows off his garden and makes sure his chickens are happy and fed for their day ahead.

@davidbeckham I can hear my east end mates going “he has changed” 😆🐔🥬🥔💐 ♬ original sound - David Beckham

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner reunites with her former BFF Jordyn Woods five years after her infamous scandal with Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

3. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata and her precious pooch Colombo, collaborate for a precious video about a dog's unconditional love.

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter dances in her MTV VMAs performance look.

@sabrinacarpenter 1 short step for sabrina 1 sweet leap for @MTV VMA’s ♬ Taste of Medicine - Dayglow

5. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, who was surrounded by his exes at the VMAs and two sweaty boys cry about love with a piano.

@shawnmendes Just 3 sweaty boys crying about love. Nobody Knows VIDEO out now ❤️‍🩹 ♬ Nobody Knows - Shawn Mendes

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted the VMAs, shares a recap of her busy week in New York full of rehearsals, salad, and facials.

7. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shares a glimpse of her life on set in Spain filming Searching for Spain.

8. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello hypes herself up days before the VMAs singing along to her new music.

9. Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil joins Chiquis Rivera on her podcast.

@jaimecamil Thank you for having me @Chiquis 🥰 I had a blast!! Vayan a ver/escuchar el podcast de chiquis, la pasamos bien y seguramente hablé de más! 🫣🤦🏽‍♂️😉 https://lnk.bio/ChiquisAndChillPodcast ♬ original sound - jaime

10. Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrates the return of the NFL season.