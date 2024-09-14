Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and more

It’s been a long week! From the MTV VMAs to the presidential debate, it was filled with excitement. Now that the weekend is here, it’s time to unwind, relax, and have some fun. Your favorite celebrities are sharing unique content on TikTok, amassing millions of views. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week!
1. David Beckham
David Beckham shows off his garden and makes sure his chickens are happy and fed for their day ahead.
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner reunites with her former BFF Jordyn Woods five years after her infamous scandal with Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emrata and her precious pooch Colombo, collaborate for a precious video about a dog's unconditional love.
4. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter dances in her MTV VMAs performance look.
5. Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes, who was surrounded by his exes at the VMAs and two sweaty boys cry about love with a piano.
6. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted the VMAs, shares a recap of her busy week in New York full of rehearsals, salad, and facials.
7. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria shares a glimpse of her life on set in Spain filming Searching for Spain.
8. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello hypes herself up days before the VMAs singing along to her new music.
9. Jaime Camil
Jaime Camil joins Chiquis Rivera on her podcast.
10. Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrates the return of the NFL season.