What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Sep 13

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Dora (Paramount +)

The second season of "Dora" is now available to stream. The animated series for kids comprises 26, 11-minute episodes, following Dora as she explores and teaches viewers all about the rainforest. This time around, she's joined by Boots, her best monkey friend, as she meets new characters and shares new songs. Episodes will be released weekly on Nickelodeon, Monday through Thursday at 11 am starting September 16th. You can learn more about the show here.

Arthur The King (Starz)

Starring Mark Wahlberg and an adorable dog, "Arthur The King" is based on the true story of Mikael Lindnord, a man participating in an adventure race who unexpectedly bonds with a stray dog. The film follows their adventure, which involves a 435-mile race in the Dominican Republic, with the two overcoming many obstacles together.

Angel Di Maria: Breaking Down the Wall (Netflix)

"Angel Di Maria" Breaking Down the Wall" is Netflix's newest sports documentary, following the world champion Di Maria who retired from playing for Argentina earlier this year. The documentary explores his unique and inspiring story, following him as a young boy from humble means who grows up to achieve all of his wildest dreams.

Uglies (Netflix)

Based on the beloved young adult novel written by Scott Westerfield, "Uglies" follows Tally, a young girl living in a society where 16-year-olds are offered the opportunity to get cosmetic surgery and look beautiful like all adults. Things grow complicated once one of her friends runs away to avoid the surgery, with Tally taking on a journey to rescue her friend and discover what's wrong with the world they're living in.

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish (Peacock)

Starring Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, "Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish" is now streaming on Peacock. The film follows the titular character as he reckons with the knowledge that his appetite for adventure has led him to lose eight of his nine lives, embarking on a journey to recover them.

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" season 4 premiered in August, continuing the story of the titular protagonist. The second half of the season premiered yesterday, continuing Emily's journey, which has now taken her to Rome.

The Smoking Room (Roku Channel)

"The Smoking Room" is available on the Roku Channel. This beloved British series, which came out in 2004 and won a mo the following year, follows office workers as they deal with various issues, with the focus narrowed on the series' great dialogue and characters.