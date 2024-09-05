Matthew McConaughey's 16-year-old son Levi to star alongside Chris Pratt in new movie: Details

Matthew McConaughey is a proud dad. The Hollywood star is supporting his son Levi as he prepares to make his acting debut in a new movie starring Chris Pratt. The 16-year-old actor will be acting alongside the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star in the coming-of-age production 'Way of the Warrior Kid.'

Based on the book by Jocko Willink with the same name, the movie will be produced by Apple and Skydance, directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, and written by Will Staples. While Matthew is not involved in the project, he was photographed visiting Levi on the set of the movie recently.

© Grosby Group

The father-son duo can be seen sharing a special moment off-camera, with Matthew showing his support for Levi on his new journey in the entertainment business. Matthew has previously talked about the impact his kids have had on him, both in his personal and professional life.

© Grosby Group

"Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent," he said to People earlier this year.

© Grosby Group

"I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, 'What'd you do today?' I cannot tell them what the show's really about, it's not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them," the actor said to the publication.

"And so I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy, and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in," he concluded.

