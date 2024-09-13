New Music Friday: Maria Becerra, Chencho Corleone, Anna Lunoe, Marcelo Rubio, and more

The MTV Video Music Awards were this week, reminding listeners of the power of music. As summer ends we mustn't get sad that it's over but thankful it happened, including all the bangers we received this season. But we still have a few days left, and it was a big week for new music. Check out our weekly round-up of fresh tunes from a variety of genres, A-list names, and up-and-coming stars.

Maria Becerra - AGORA

Maria Becerra, who just opened up about her heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy releases her latest track, "AGORA." Singing in Spanish, Portuguese, and a touch of English, the ballad is all about love, pain, and the desire to reconnect with someone. "This song is very special to me. 'Agora' took a lot of work. We made five versions, refining and improving the sound and lyrics over the course of a year until we achieved the best version," she said in a press release.

Chencho Corleone & Rauw Alejandro - Dolida

Renowned Puerto Rican artist Chencho Corleone releases his highly anticipated first studio album, "Solo." The 17-track body of work shows off his infectious rhythm in huge collaborations like Rauw Alejandro, Jowell y Randy, Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, and DJ Snake. His track "Dolida" is a fun banger showcasing their unique voices.

Fat Joe, Anitta, DJ Khaled - Paradise

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled bring the old-school vibes with Anitta for their new track "Paradise," which they debuted at the MTV VMAs. Listeners will hear a familiar sound as they sample Stevie B's 1988 smash hit "Spring Love (Come Back to Me)." It comes with a music video starring the trio and Anitta looks amazing.

Anna Lunoe - Pearl

Australian DJ, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Anna Lunoe releases the title track "Pearl" off her debut album dropping on October 25. In an interview with Zane Lowe, she talked about the title saying "Pearl" is one of the first songs she wrote on the album with lyrics about how she will never give away her "Pearl" or "piece of hope and dream or vision" that she has for herself, no matter how hard things get. "Your pearl is a little grain of sand, that's all it is, but if you love it enough and you hold onto it long enough it can turn into something that's beautiful and significant," she said.

Marcelo Rubio, ROBI - Vas a volver?

The poetic and talented Venezuelan singer-songwriter Marcelo Rubio releases his highly anticipated debut album, “Lo que escribí mientras no estabas :)." "More than just a 12-song album, this is a musical diary that chronicles my journey through nostalgia, anger, and ultimately, healing," says Rubio. "Vas a Volver" with ROBI is one of the beautiful tracks on the album and comes with a black-and-white music video featuring the artists. There's no denying Rubio is a breath of fresh air for the Latin music scene and is an artist you want to watch as his career continues to flourish.

Loyal Lobos - Limón

LA-based Colombian singer-songwriter Loyal Lobos is back with her new single “Limón” which comes with a striking music video. With her unique, ethereal voice and sound, the single takes her in a fresh sonic direction, blending reggaeton and pop. “A lemon drop fell on a cut and I noticed the sharp pain and sting it caused, reminding me of the pain of a breakup I was going through. I wanted to express how much it hurts to detach from someone. As I was leaving a part in Bogotá, feeling the lull of that euphoria, I wrote the first verse. And that’s how the song was born," she said about the track.

JVKE, Nick Jonas - this is what forever feels like

JVKE, who went viral with his track "Golden Hour" channels the same energy with his new track, "this is what forever feels like," with Nick Jonas. The feel-good song is beautiful with stunning harmonies and a sweet message about wanting a forever kind of love.

Arca, Tokischa - Chama

Venezuelan musician and record producer Arca teams up with Dominican rapper and songstress Tokischa for "Chama." The electronic experimental track is a breath of fresh air for the Latin music scene with unexpected vocals and should be listened to with headphones on for the whole experience.

Demi Lovato - You'll Be OK, Kid

Demi Lovato gets raw with "You'll Be OK, Kid" from the Original Documentary Child Star. The lyric video comes with old photos of Lovato as a child when she was rising to fame, with emotional lyrics dedicated to a younger her and other child stars, as she sings about the pain and hurt that comes with the industry, promising "you'll be ok."

Eminem - Kyrie & Luka feat. 2 Chainz

Eminem continues his return to music with "Kyrie & Luka" featuring 2 Chainz.