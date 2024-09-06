María Becerra shares heartbreaking news about her pregnancy

María Becerra and her boyfriend, J Rei, have shared some heartbreaking news but are staying strong. On Thursday, the singers revealed in a joint Instagram post that Beccera had an ectopic pregnancy and had to undergo a medical procedure. They shared a photo from the hospital holding hands and opened up about their situation with millions of friends, and fans. "I know some of you might have heard and been concerned, so that’s why we’re sharing this. We don’t want any false news circulating at this delicate time," she wrote in Spanish.

© IG: Maria Beccera

Becerra suffered severe pain on Wednesday after rehearsal, "It was an unexpected moment. I felt severe abdominal pain after finishing rehearsal yesterday, and we went to the emergency room, where we both learned that the pregnancy was ectopic and with bleeding," the Argentinian wrote.

"It was emotionally very tough because we were looking forward to becoming parents and having a baby (which is still in our plans, as we have plenty of love and a whole life ahead of us). Thankfully, the amazing medical team and the support from our family and closest friends helped us feel strong and in good hands," she continued.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old said she is doing well and per the doctor's advice, will gradually return to her routine and work.

What is an ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy is not viable and cannot continue. It occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, often in a fallopian tube. This can cause severe pain and, if not treated, can be life-threatening. It's a relatively rare but serious condition that requires medical attention and treatment usually involves medication or surgery to remove the ectopic tissue and occurs in less than 2% of all pregnancies, per Davis Health. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing the condition and preserving the person's health.