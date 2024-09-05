Leo Messi turns into full soccer dad mode while taking his children to their training sessions

Lionel Messi, renowned for his exceptional soccer career, is a notable figure and a source of inspiration for many, including his children. His dedication to supporting his children's athletic endeavors is evident as he recently accompanied his sons, Thiago and Mateo, 11 and 8, to their soccer training at the Inter Miami Academy in 2023.

Photographs from the training session captured Messi's relaxed demeanor as he patiently observed his children's drills on the field, attired in a casual ensemble comprising a gray t-shirt, white shorts, and vibrant Missoni flip-flops. This demonstration of parental support reflects Messi's commitment to nurturing his children's passion for the sport.

© The Grosby Group Lionel Messi was spotted at Inter Miami training with his children, joined by Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Elena Galera, who is expecting her third child with Busquets.

During their training, Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, accompanied by Elena Galera, Busquets' wife and one of Antonela's close friends, were seen. While Messi watched the session with his friends, his children displayed impressive skills, suggesting they may follow in their father's footsteps.

Messi is recuperating from an ankle injury sustained on July 14 in the Copa América final. Although his return date remains undisclosed, there are indications that he may be back in action in the coming days.

Messi discusses the distinct personalities of his children

In a June interview with Marcelo Tinelli on the Argentine television network America TV, Leo Messi discussed his children's seamless transition to Miami and their enthusiasm for playing soccer. "We spend a lot of time at the club. Luis (Suarez) also has children more or less the same age as mine, so instead of meeting at a house we meet at the club to watch training," he said.

In the conversation, the footballer revealed that his children have very different personalities. As a result, they tend to react differently when he discusses their performance on the field. "Thiago is more sensitive and takes it worse if you say something bad to him. But now that he is older, he understands and plays a lot more. He himself realizes or feels when he does something right or wrong and he looks for me to talk and comment," he said about his firstborn.

About Mateo, Leo said: "You can tell him anything. Besides, he doesn't give a damn what I say to him, whether it's right or wrong, he takes it the same way," said the world champion.

Finally, he revealed that it was with his youngest son, with whom he found more similarities in personality. "Ciro is very similar to me in character. What's more, we talk a lot about it with Antonela, who has more and more things of my character. I'm strange too... I have my crazy things, my moments; sometimes they're all together playing and he (Ciro) doesn't participate because he doesn't care what they're playing or he's in something else," he explained.

