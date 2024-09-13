Pet of the week: This dog was invited to an orchestra performance after proving to be a music lover

Billy is more than a music lover. This adorable rescued dog from Texas lives in Vancouver, Canada, with his owners. The family spends quality time together enjoying classical music, with Billy proving how much he likes to be serenaded.

The intelligent labrador is obsessed with live music, as his owners are a professional pianist and a professional violist. Billy quickly learned to love their rehearsals and even asks for live music every day, using a set of buttons his owner got for him to communicate.

He also uses the piano pedals to indicate he wants to listen to music. His taste for classical music quickly got his attention online, with many of his fans suggesting that he was a musician in his past life.

His love for music is such that he even received an exclusive invitation to attend the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra. Billy's owner documented his attendance and shared the video on social media. "Billy had an amazing time, and his musical expectations are higher than ever now!" she wrote.

"In this clip, they’re rehearsing the first movement of Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D minor," Esther added. Billy got to sit next to the first chair violin while wearing an elegant tuxedo for the special occasion.

Most recently, Billy showed his appreciation for another instrument. "Billy hears a cello for the first time!! Thank you Allen from @lovurquartet , Billy has a new favourite instrument!" his owner wrote, sharing the moment he heard it for the first time.

Another video shows the pup listening to the violin. "Due to Billy’s constant requests for live music, we were forced to call in reinforcements to keep him entertained. We invited our dear friend, @estiehwang to play violin for him and he LOVED it!"

Fans of the dog are always praising him for his music taste: "That's an amazing talent your pup has to have classical music appreciation and seek out out!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Maybe in other life, he was a composer and it is waiting for his music to play."