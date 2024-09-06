Pet of the week: Meet Daisy, the dog who received a sweet proposal after her owner got engaged

Daisy and her owner, Rachel Richter, are sharing their excitement after finding love. The two best friends met Paul Shichman in 2021 when Rachel started dating him, and it would only take some time until they would become a happy family of 3.

The couple is always having a lot of fun, playing and taking care of the 6-year-old adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and before Paul made the decision to take a big step in his relationship with Rachel, he made sure to include Daisy.

The special moment took place during a romantic dinner on a farm, with Paul popping the question after having dinner with Rachel and Daisy. "I had a feeling it was happening that day," Rachel said to TODAY, "It's kind of hard to trick me, but I didn't know how it was going to happen," she added.

Paul got on one knee and Rachel immediately said yes, with the viral video shared on social media, after he decided to get on one knee a second time, to ask Daisy for her blessing to marry.

Rachel had playfully mentioned that it would be wholesome to have Daisy included in a potential engagement, but she was caught off guard when he actually did it. "I had mentioned that it would be really cute if Daisy had her own little toy dog ring, but I didn't know that he had actually followed through and done it," she said to the publication.

The video gained 9 million views quickly with dog lovers sharing their excitement for the family, as Daisy is set to be Rachel's "pup of honor" in the upcoming wedding. "pov: your fiancé proposed to your dog after you said yes because he knows you're a package deal," she wrote on social media.

