Joe Manganiello shares exciting hint for 'One Piece' fans as he's cast in the series

Joe Manganiello has lined up a new TV show. The actor, known for his work across various franchises and genres, is joining "One Piece," the Netflix adaptation of the beloved anime and manga series. The announcement was made yesterday, at Netflix Geeked Week Live show, which provided a first look at the second season of the show, and some more exciting casting announcements.

© Paras Griffin Lera Abova and Joe Manganiello at the Netflix Geeked Week Live Presentation

Manganiello is playing Mr. o, a villain that's also known as Sir Crocodile and has one of the manga's most iconic looks, depicted as a tall and muscular guy with dozens of visible battle wounds. Manganiello shared his excitement on the stage with fans, revealing that he'd been waiting to play a character like this for his entire life. “To be trusted with one of the greatest characters ever in manga and fantasy; I’ve been waiting for a character like this my entire career,” he said.

He wore a white flower pinned to his chest for the announcement, a hint that "One Piece" fans likely picked on. The reference makes a connection to a character that's pivotal in Mr. o's backstory and the future of the "One Piece" universe.

More details about 'One Piece'

"One Piece" follows the adventures of Luffy and his pirate crew, with episodes trailing them as they explore islands and oceans in search of "One Piece," a treasure that would make one of them the next Pirate King. The adaptation is the first live-action take on the manga and the anime, which came out over 10 years ago and has become the bestselling manga series of all time, having a large and international fan base.

The Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as co-showrunners, and Eiichiro Oda, the original writer of the manga, as executive producer. Season two of the series is currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa,