What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Sep 20

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn is back to reprise her role of Agatha Harkness following the great success of "WandaVision." This time, the story is centered around her, following Agatha as she tries to assemble a coven to earn her powers back.

I Saw the TV Glow (Max)

One of the best films of the year is now streaming on Max. "I Saw the TV Glow" follows Owen and Maddy, two lonely teens obsessed with an obscure TV show called "The Pink Opaque". The film follows the two characters as they age and they veer in different paths, with "The Pink Opaque" haunting them and making them question what's real and what's not.

The Penguin (Max)

After being introduced in "The Batman," Colin Farrell is back on "The Penguin," showing the beginning of his story as one of Gotham's most notorious crime bosses and Batman's fiercest rivals.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" is the second installment of Ryan Murphy's successful Monsters anthology, based on real life crimes and murderers. This time around, the series looks into Lyle and Erik Menendez, two young men who killed their parents and became one of the most notorious and intriguing true crime stories in American history.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Max)

If you're looking for a good time that can also provide you with some scares, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is now streaming on Max. The film follows a group of friends who haven't seen each other in years, with the reunion setting the perfect stage for some friction. Then, someone unexpectedly dies, triggering a mass panic when the friends realize that a murderer might be in their midst.

Prisoners (Max)

One of Denis Villeneuve's earliest and most beloved Hollywood films, "Prisoners" stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman and follows a father and police officer after two young girls are abducted in Pennsylvania.

The Absence of Eden (Hulu)

Lastly, "The Absence of Eden" is now streaming on Hulu. The film stars Zoe Saldaña and is directed by her husband, Marco Perego, who also co-wrote the script. The story follows an immigration officer and an undocumented woman who are forced to work together to save the life of a young girl.