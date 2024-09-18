Colin Farrell is joined by his 14-year-old lookalike son at the premiere of 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell brought a special guest to the premiere of his new series. He was joined by his 14-year-old son Henry as the two walked the red carpet of "The Penguin," Farrell's new HBO Max series.

© Theo Wargo Colin and Henry Farrell

Henry is the son of Farrell and Alicja Bahleda-Curus and looks very similar to his father. The two stood next to each other on the red carpet, with Farrell wearing a stylish pinstriped suit and Henry wearing an all-black suit.

While Farrell tends to be private with his personal life, he's been accompanied by Henry to various events, including the 2023 Oscars, where he was nominated for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

"I don't like to be away from him," he said in an interview with PEOPLE. "Being a dad is much harder than acting. My kids are my teachers. Paternity is the most important thing in my life."

© Cindy Ord Colin and Henry Farrell at the premiere of 'The Penguin'

More details about Farrell's family life

Farrell has an older son named James, 20, born from a previous relationship with Kim Bordenave. He suffers from a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome, which prompted the development of the Colin Farrell Foundation, which seeks to provide support to young adults with disabilities.

"I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect," continued Farrell. He argued that he hoped his foundation would shed light on the issues that families and kids with disabilities face daily.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” Farrell said. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”