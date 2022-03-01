Colin Farrell’s 12-year-old son wants him to stop wearing short shorts

Colin Farrell likes to stay in shape by going on runs, and he stays light by rocking short shorts. While the actor looks good in his tiny shorts, his 12-year-old son Henry is ready for him to add some inches to his running gear. Farrel made his final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, where he revealed his son is “mortified” by the amount of leg he shows.

©Warner Bros





Ellen DeGeneres showed a photo of a shirtless Farrell running through the streets of West Hollywood. “It was very hot as you could see, and the shirts came off pretty early into the run,” Farrell explained. She pointed out how men’s short shorts are in style when the In Bruges star said, “my youngest son would disagree vehemently with you. Because he’s mortified.”

According to the 45-year-old actor, “He says, ‘Please dad, do not wear the short shorts.’” Short shorts might be in again, but Farrell said he’s rocking them for comfort. “But I tell him they feel good,” he said. “It’s not a ‘fashion thing,’ Ellen,” he said, joking that, “Camel toe is never in. We’ve had this conversation.”

Farrell has two sons from past relationships. He welcomed his oldest son James Padraig with American model Kim Bordenave in 2003. Henry was born in 2009 and his mom is Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś. Their relationship ended in 2010.

James has Angelman syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder characterised by developmental delays, lack of speech, seizures and impaired balance. He turned 18 last September and his parents filed a joint petition to be co-conservators of his person in a limited conservatorship.