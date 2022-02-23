Princess Estelle looks grown up in new 10th birthday photo

Welcome to the double-digit club, Princess Estelle! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s daughter celebrated her tenth birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

To commemorate her milestone birthday, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of the young Princess, which was taken this month at Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace in Stockholm).

©Linda Broström, Kungl. Hovstaterna



Princess Estelle turned 10 on Feb. 23

Estelle was photographed wearing a white blazer as she smiled brightly at the camera. Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages on Instagram. One individual, in particular, commented on how grown up the Princess looks. “Happy birthday dear Estelle [heart and cake emojis]!!! Looking so grown up today,” the social media user wrote.

The princess, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, is celebrating her 10th birthday ﻿privately with her family, per the Royal Court. Estelle is Victoria and Daniel’s eldest child. The Crown Princess and Prince are also parents to son Prince Oscar, who turns six in March.

©Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna



Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel welcomed their first child, Estelle, in 2012

Over the weekend, the Crown Princess Couple released a statement “in order to protect” their family. “It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” they said (translated to English).

Victoria and Daniel continued, “Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless.”