Khloé Kardashian shows a different side of her as a mom: ‘It comes with the territory’

Khloé Kardashian gets real about being a mom. The reality star took to social media to show a different side of herself, and she is not afraid of sharing her experiences with fans and followers online.

The famous Kardashian posted a photo wearing a black sweater, covered in baby barf. “It comes with the territory,” she wrote, adding, “Mom life.”

Khloé is enjoying her time with her new 4-month-old baby, after welcoming her new child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, and she has been sharing both her happy moments and struggles during this new chapter of her life.

“Every day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close this chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the businesswoman said during an episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’

“Now I finally get to start the healing process,” Khloé explained. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring it out.”

She previously opened up about the process, following the cheating scandal with Tristan. “We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December. It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?”