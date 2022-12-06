2022 CFDA Fashion Awards©GettyImages
MOM LIFE

Khloé Kardashian shows a different side of her as a mom: ‘It comes with the territory’

The businesswoman previously opened up about the surrogacy process, following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Khloé Kardashian gets real about being a mom. The reality star took to social media to show a different side of herself, and she is not afraid of sharing her experiences with fans and followers online.

The famous Kardashian posted a photo wearing a black sweater, covered in baby barf. “It comes with the territory,” she wrote, adding, “Mom life.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram©Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé is enjoying her time with her new 4-month-old baby, after welcoming her new child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, and she has been sharing both her happy moments and struggles during this new chapter of her life.

“Every day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close this chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the businesswoman said during an episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’

Khloé Kardashian y su hija True©@khloekardashian

“Now I finally get to start the healing process,” Khloé explained. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring it out.”

She previously opened up about the process, following the cheating scandal with Tristan. “We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December. It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?”

