Khloé Kardashian takes a lie detector test and reveals if she was still intimate with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is letting the truth speak for itself! The reality tv personality and businesswoman got strapped to a lie detector to reveal the status of her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson.
The 38-year-old The Kardashians star and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian filmed a Vanity Fair video while taking a lie detector test, ultimately uncovering if she was, after all the cheating and paternity scandals, still intimate with the father of her two kids.
“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?” Kourtney asked. “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?”
Khloé answered: “No, I am not. I’m really not.” After her response, the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth.
“Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, “I would die if it said I was.”
Kourtney then proceeded to share details about herself, including if she regretted not inviting her siblings to her and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. “I do not,” Kourtney replied bluntly.
The eldest of the Kardashians‘ sisters shared more intimate and explicit content, which can be viewed in the video below.
Thomson and Kardashian share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a newborn son. They conceived their new baby a month before Maralee Nichols welcomed her baby boy, Theo, with the basketball player. Tristian is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
Despite the rumors, a source close to the exes insists that the two are not currently a couple. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider tells E! News. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”