Khloé Kardashian takes a lie detector test and reveals if she was still intimate with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is letting the truth speak for itself! The reality tv personality and businesswoman got strapped to a lie detector to reveal the status of her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old The Kardashians star and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian filmed a Vanity Fair video while taking a lie detector test, ultimately uncovering if she was, after all the cheating and paternity scandals, still intimate with the father of her two kids.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?” Kourtney asked. “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloé answered: “No, I am not. I’m really not.” After her response, the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth.

“Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, “I would die if it said I was.”

Kourtney then proceeded to share details about herself, including if she regretted not inviting her siblings to her and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. “I do not,” Kourtney replied bluntly.

