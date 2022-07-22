Tristan Thompson shares a cryptic post about ‘Patterns and details’

Tristan Thompson is in Greece living life. To let his fans know how he is doing, the Chicago Bulls player took to social media to share a snap of himself in an all-white ensemble with a caption that read, “Patterns and details is everything.”

Recently the 31-year-old athlete was spotted hanging out with two mysterious women in Mykonos. E! News reported Khloé Kardashian’s ex rocked a bright orange set and went out for dinner with them.

Tristan’s overseas vacation comes after Kardashian confirms she is expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Thomson and Kardashian share a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. They conceived their new baby a month before Maralee Nichols welcomed her baby boy, Theo, with the basketball player. Along with True and Theo, Tristian is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Despite the rumors, a source close to the exes insists that the two are not currently a couple. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider tells E! News. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”