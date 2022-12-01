Recreate Melissa Barrera’s Latin Grammys cat eye look for your holiday parties

The Latin Grammys may have already passed, but Melissa Barrera’s look left an impression on us. The Latina ‘In the Heights’ actress walked the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which was her first time attending the awards.

The Mexican actress looked spectacular from head to toe. She wore a stunning silver-fringe sheer sequined halter dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s 2023 collection. She also wore her hair up with an unbelievably chic 60s-inspired cat eye makeup look by Clinique.

“Those days when you wake up and you think ‘this is going to be rough.’ If you at least do something in the mirror to make you feel good, it has the power to change how you view yourself and how others view you.”

HOLA! USA has all the details of the Clinique Global Brand Ambassador’s look, from how she prepped her skin to every cosmetic item she used to look radiant at this grand event.

Here is the breakdown, which you can use while getting all dressed up and ready at home for the upcoming holiday festivities.

Skin: