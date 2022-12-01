Recreate Melissa Barrera’s Latin Grammys cat eye look for your holiday parties

The Latin Grammys may have already passed, but Melissa Barrera’s look left an impression on us. The Latina ‘In the Heights’ actress walked the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which was her first time attending the awards.
The Mexican actress looked spectacular from head to toe. She wore a stunning silver-fringe sheer sequined halter dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s 2023 collection. She also wore her hair up with an unbelievably chic 60s-inspired cat eye makeup look by Clinique.
“Those days when you wake up and you think ‘this is going to be rough.’ If you at least do something in the mirror to make you feel good, it has the power to change how you view yourself and how others view you.”
HOLA! USA has all the details of the Clinique Global Brand Ambassador’s look, from how she prepped her skin to every cosmetic item she used to look radiant at this grand event.
Here is the breakdown, which you can use while getting all dressed up and ready at home for the upcoming holiday festivities.
Skin:
- To prep the skin and create a dewy glow, Melissa’s applied Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator before her makeup artist Lilly Keys applied Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 in the shade Stone for a full, even and natural coverage.
Makeup:
- Cheeks: To achieve Melissa’s gorgeous, flushed look, Lilly used True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer in the Sunkissed shade, and blended the Rosy and Black Honey Cheek Pop Blush shades.
- Eyes: For the eyes, Lilly started with Clinique’s Touch Base for Eyes as a primer before using the teal and silver shades from the All About Shadow Quad in Galaxy. To create a retro, graphic design, High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner was used, followed by the brand’s bold and dramatic High Impact Mascara.
- Lips: Further rounding out the 60s-inspired look, Lilly chose one of Melissa’s many favorite shades from Clinique’s Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss collection, this time in the color Black Honey to create a glossy, plumped lip look.
For this Las Vegas affair, the ‘Scream’ star walked the red carpet and posed for photos with her husband, musician Paco Zazueta,whom she married in 2019. According to Pop Sugar, the two met in 2011 as contestants on a Mexican reality musical talent show, La Academia.
Earlier this year, during Hispanic Heritage month, the Latina Powerhouse was recognized by IMDb with a “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award. Regarding the awards, Barrera said, “I remember when I started acting in Mexico, I didn’t have an IMDb page yet, and Mexican telenovelas hadn’t made their way onto my credits. After my first film, someone mentioned IMDb to me, and I saw a page had been created for me. It felt like a milestone getting that first credit, and every aspiring actor wishes for it one day.”