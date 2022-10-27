Details of Rihanna’s head-to-toe look at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere

Rihanna is officially back to music thanks to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. The star attended the purple carpet during the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.

Rihanna’s highly anticipated new single, “Lift Me Up,” leads the Black Panther 2 soundtrack and will officially be released this Friday, October 28th, ahead of the movie’s official release on November 11th. This would be the first time the singer released music in years. In September, the superstar announced her return to the entertainment industry to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

©GettyImages



Rihanna attends Marvel Studios‘ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Riri rocked a Rick Owens sequined dress from the autumn/winter 2022 collection, greige opera gloves, and Reza jewelry. She completed her outfit with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti ‘INTRIIGO’ Cruise 23 Custom grey patent pointed mule sandals.

Her beauty look, created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono, was inspired by her monochromatic olive green gown that perfectly matched her eye color. Ono applied flawless diamond-like all-over highlight on the skin and finished with a sultry lip, using Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

“We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” the Latina makeup artist revealed.” “We created a diamond-like shimmer on Rihanna’s face and body using her favorite Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb highlighter, which then allowed her semi-matte neutral pink lips with Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen to really pop. We chose a coordinating olive green color for her eyes with Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank and took that shade into her waterline so that it was a fresh and graphic eye look.”

©GettyImages



Beauty look created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono

Here is a full breakdown of Rihanna’s beauty look created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono: