Details of Rihanna’s head-to-toe look at the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ world premiere

Rihanna is officially back to music thanks to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. The star attended the purple carpet during the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.
Rihanna’s highly anticipated new single, “Lift Me Up,” leads the Black Panther 2 soundtrack and will officially be released this Friday, October 28th, ahead of the movie’s official release on November 11th. This would be the first time the singer released music in years. In September, the superstar announced her return to the entertainment industry to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Riri rocked a Rick Owens sequined dress from the autumn/winter 2022 collection, greige opera gloves, and Reza jewelry. She completed her outfit with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti ‘INTRIIGO’ Cruise 23 Custom grey patent pointed mule sandals.
Her beauty look, created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono, was inspired by her monochromatic olive green gown that perfectly matched her eye color. Ono applied flawless diamond-like all-over highlight on the skin and finished with a sultry lip, using Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.
“We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” the Latina makeup artist revealed.” “We created a diamond-like shimmer on Rihanna’s face and body using her favorite Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb highlighter, which then allowed her semi-matte neutral pink lips with Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen to really pop. We chose a coordinating olive green color for her eyes with Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank and took that shade into her waterline so that it was a fresh and graphic eye look.”
Here is a full breakdown of Rihanna’s beauty look created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono:
- PREP: Fenty Skin Start’r Set – Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
- COMPLEXION: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer in 300, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Cashew and Banana, Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder, Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha, Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Bajan Gyal, Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!
- EYES: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank, Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky, Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I’m Black.
- LIPS: Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen.
- BODY: Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!
Earlier this month, HOLA! USA reported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a whole new Marvel kingdom centered on Latino representation, including the first Latino antagonist Alex Livinalli, who will bring to life the iconic Marvel Comics character, “Attuma.”
In addition to Grammy-award-winning artist Rihanna two original songs for the film, the picture also features a score and soundtrack that includes a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” from Nigerian singer Tem mixed with a Kendrick Lamar sample of “Alright.”
Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda (Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, and more) along with a new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena)
The highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is releasing worldwide on November 11th.