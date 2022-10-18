Rihanna reportedly recorded two original songs for the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Fans of Black Panther are counting the days to enjoy part two of the film. Earlier this month, HOLA! USA reported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce a whole new Marvel kingdom centered on Latino representation, including the first Latino antagonist Alex Livinalli, who will bring to life the iconic Marvel Comics character, “Attuma.”

It was revealed that the film features a score and soundtrack that includes a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” from Nigerian singer Tem mixed with a Kendrick Lamar sample of “Alright.” In addition, Grammy-award-winning artist Rihanna reportedly recorded two original songs for the film.

©GettyImages



Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna performs live at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on July 13, 2016, with the ANTI World Tour.

Hits Daily Double shared that Wakanda Forever will include music dropping via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road. “Rumors are flying, and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ”All the Stars“? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years,” the publication informed.

Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda (Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, and more) along with a new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena).

If Rihanna is indeed part of the upcoming movie, this would be the first time the singer released music in years. In September, the superstar announced her return to the entertainment industry to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!