Melissa Barrera continues making it big, and Hollywood, and now the Latina actress is recognized by IMDb with a “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award. According to the platform, the In the Heights and Scream star consistently trends on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart after her recent role as a plane crash survivor in the Netflix miniseries Keep Breathing.

The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Barrera’s STARmeter award also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, for which IMDb features exclusive videos, editorial lists, and photo galleries recognizing Hispanic and Latino talent, storytellers, and titles.

©Getty/IMDb



Melissa Barrera Receives IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Earlier this year, Barrera’s STARmeter surged playing Sam Carpenter in Scream, which ranked high on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart. Fans are eager for her upcoming performances in Carmen and Scream 6.

“Thank you so much for this award; I am incredibly honored,” said Barrera, celebrating her recognition while attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “Receiving this award during Hispanic Heritage Month means the world to me, showing that representation matters and is necessary. I remember when I started acting in Mexico, I didn’t have an IMDb page yet, and Mexican telenovelas hadn’t made their way onto my credits. After my first film, someone mentioned IMDb to me, and I saw a page had been created for me. It felt like a milestone getting that first credit, and every aspiring actor wishes for it one day. I cannot thank IMDb and IMDbPro for making my work and the work of so many other communities available. It truly is your greatest resource in getting discovered.”

“Melissa Barrera made a splash on the IMDb STARmeter chart last summer, literally dancing into our living rooms and our hearts with In the Heights,“ said Col Needham, IMDb founder, and CEO. “We are so proud to recognize her as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are thrilled to celebrate her incredible performances, for which entertainment fans and professionals have flocked to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about her and her work.“