Melissa Barrera shares details about upcoming ‘Scream’ film, including the bystander effect

Melissa Barrera is sharing some details about the upcoming ‘Scream’ film, as she is back to reprise her role as Sam Carpenter, who is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis in the franchise.

The Mexican actress acts alongside ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega, playing her sister Tara Carpenter. And Melissa has declared that this time the new storyline is expected to be even more scary for fans of ‘Scream.’

“It’s like 20 times more mortifying,” she said during a recent interview with Collider, explaining that New York City has a lot to do with it. “It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help.”

She went on to say that the experience of the characters in a big city like New York, promises to give the audience some exciting scenes with Ghostface chasing them. “No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’”

Melissa described it as “mortifying,” because “you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.”

It seems the upcoming film will capture the bystander effect, seen in many other horror and slasher films, which promises to be interesting knowing how fast-paced New York City can be.