Melissa Barrera is confirmed to star in the upcoming monster movie, “Abigail.” Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for 2022’s “Scream” and its follow-up “Scream VI,” Barrera joins Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Giancarlo Esposito and Angus Cloud (posthumous appearance), in the film reportedly inspired by the 1936 Universal film “Dracula’s Daughter.”

The plot of “Abigail” revolves around a group of individuals who have kidnapped several girls. However, as events unfold, they begin to realize that one of the girls they have abducted is not what they had initially assumed her to be. In fact, she turns out to be far more menacing and frightening than they could have ever anticipated.

Melissa Barrera and Angus Cloud star in the upcoming vampire movie ‘Abigail’

The film, written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick and distributed by Universal is described as “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.”

According to the official synopsis, “a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.”

“Abigail” is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

Enjoy the first trailer below.