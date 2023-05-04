Watch Melissa Barrera sing in clip from her new film ‘Carmen’

Melissa Barrera is flexing multiple muscles in her new film, “Carmen.” The story is a musical drama, where Barrera acts and sings over the course of its runtime. In a new clip, Barrera teased some of her hard work and encouraged viewers to go watch the film.

The clip features the song “Tu y Yo,” with lyrics written by Julieta Venegas and the music composed by Nicholas Britell, the composer for “Succession.” Barrera sings her way through the clip wearing striking make up and a black and red dress. “‘Tu y Yo’ from CARMEN,” she captioned the clip. “For those of you that still can’t go see it in theaters, here’s a sneak peek. Link in stories for full music video. ALSO Full soundtrack now available!”

Friends and followers quickly dropped encouraging words in the comments section. “You betta sing!” wrote Leslie Grace, her co-star from the film “In The Heights.”

“Carmen” is a modern day adaptation of the opera of the same name, published in the year 1875. Barrera’s version trails her character Carmen as she flees the Mexican desert alongside Aidan, a veteran patrolling the border.

Aside from having some incredible people involved in its making and being the directorial debut of dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millipied, the film also co-stars Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma and Elsa Pataky.