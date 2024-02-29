Melissa Barrera teases ‘extreme’ and ‘fun’ vampire movie

Melissa Barrera is teasing her upcoming horror movie, “Abigail.” The film has been described as a bloody and fun take on the vampire genre, with an ingenious twist that hasn’t been explored in movies of the sort.

©Melissa Barrera



Barrera’s post

In an Instagram story, Barrera shared some of the first images of the movie, which were obtained by the magazine Total Film. Barrera wrote the film’s title and its premiere date, April 19th. The photo shows her flanked by her costars, which include Dan Stevens, Katheryn Newton, Kevin Durand, and Alisha Weir. “The pack,” she wrote over the image. The film marks one of Angus Cloud’s last acting performances, with him wrapping his scenes shortly before his death.

“Abigail” is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who shared that they were constantly apologizing to their actors while shooting the film. "All of our movies are bloody," they explained to Total Film. "[But] I would say that this is definitely the most bloody. We spent a lot of time apologizing to our actors on this movie!”

"I mean, blood is in the DNA of a vampire movie, and the amount of blood work in this one is… It's pretty extreme!" they said. "But it's still fun."

More details about ‘Abigail’

“Abigail” follows a group of criminals who kidnap a little girl in order to demand a ransom from her rich father. The plan quickly unravels when the group discovers that the girl is a vampire, and begins to hunt them one by one.

