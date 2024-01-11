‘La Casa de los Famosos 4’ announces four more stars joining the house

La Casa de los Famosos is just two weeks away from their fourth season, and today, Telemundo announced four more celebrities that will be living together under one roof, isolated from the outside world and exposed to cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





Among the 23 stars﻿ are the famous radio host, Silvia “La Bronca” Del Valle, the renowned influencer Daniela “La Bebeshita” Alexis, celebrity trainer Carlos Gómez, and Mariana González, who has become known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

They are joining the already announcedSophie Durand, Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira, Thalí García, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Alana Lliteras, Fernando Lozada, Clovis Nienow, Gregorio Pernía, José Reyes, Lupillo Rivera and Maripily Rivera.

In the coming days, eight more celebrities will be announced. Until then, get to know the four new additions below, per Telemundo52.

MARIANA GONZÁLEZ

Mariana González, dubbed the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” for her luxurious lifestyle, body, and love for designer fashion, gained fame through the reality show “Rica, Famosa, Latina.” From Tepatitlán de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico, González is a popular influencer with over 1.1 million Instagram followers. As a mother of two, she owns and is the face of her boutique, sharing glimpses of her daily life and relationship with her current husband, Vicente Fernández Jr., on Instagram.



CARLOS GÓMEZ

Carlos Gómez, known as “El Cañón,” is a former baseball player and personal trainer known for his time on the Telemundo sports competition, Exatlón Unidos. Originally from Venezuela and now residing in Miami, Florida, Gómez pursued a career in professional baseball, initially as a shortstop in the MLB minor leagues. After switching to pitching and experiencing an injury that led to his retirement from the New York Mets, he transitioned to becoming a personal trainer in Miami. He has 99k followers on Instagram.



SILVIA “LA BRONCA” DEL VALLE

Radio personality Silvia Del Valle, known as “La Bronca,” boasts a career spanning over two decades in national broadcasting. Renowned as one of the premier radio figures on the West Coast of the United States, her dynamic morning show, La Bronca Mañana, reaches Hispanic audiences nationwide. This Mexican native, born in Delicias, Chihuahua, is married to Asi Luskey, and has a son named Luca. She has not only left her mark on radio but in television shows and dance competitions, with fans across the United States, and Mexico. She has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.



DANIELA ALEXIS BARCELÓ TRILLO

Daniela Alexis Barceló Trillo, known as “La Bebeshita,” is a multifaceted personality. The host, influencer, singer, and reality show star, was featured in Telemundo’s “Los 50,” where she garnered the affection of the US Hispanic audience. She has several credits under her resume, rising to fame with programs like “Enamortamos” in her native Mexico and appearances on “MasterChef Celebrity México,” “Venga la Alegría Fines de Semana,” and “Hotel VIP.” La Bebeshita has gained over 3 million followers on Instagram, 4.5 million on TikTok, and 1 million on YouTube.

