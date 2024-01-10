Bella Thorne to direct her first film ‘Color Your Hurt’ from her original screenplay

Bella Thorne is embarking on a new adventure. The fan-favorite actress is set to make her directorial debut with a new film from her original screenplay. ‘Color Your Hurt’ follows the story of a young gay man who struggles to live his life in the South, where religion plays a strong role in society.

“Color Your Hurt is not just a screenplay; it’s one of the most inspiring projects I’ve ever penned,” Bella explained. “As I step into my new role as a movie director, it symbolizes the beginning of a truly impactful and exhilarating chapter in my career. I could not be more honored to tell a true story that has moments I deeply connect with.”

The project is currently in the early stages of development, with Bella starting the casting process. The film is set to start going into production in Spring of this year, filming in the Midwest and Italy.

Fans of the actress are also speculating about her participation in the highly anticipated season 3 of ‘The White Lotus,’ with rumors about a potential role or collaboration with the series‘ creator Mike White.

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Bella explained that there’s not much she can say, without confirming or denying her participation on The White Lotus. “I can’t say anything. There’s not a word from my mouth,” she said to the publication. “But I will say I love [creator] Mike White. He is amazing. I am a huge Mike White supporter, and I will leave it at that.”