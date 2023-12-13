Is Bella Thorne on the new season of The White Lotus?

Bella Thorne is commenting on rumors about her potential appearance in the upcoming season of The White Lotus. The 26-year-old actress surprised fans of the show when she seemingly confirmed she was part of the cast of the fan-favorite show, posing in front of balloons while wearing a shirt that showed her appreciation for the creator of the series, Mike White.

“Thankful for Mike White,” Bella revealed at the time, with a shirt that read “I [heart] Mike White.” Now the star is talking about the speculation that followed her post, as many details about the third season are still under wraps, including the full list of actors.

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Bella explained that there’s not much she can say, without confirming or denying her participation on The White Lotus. “I can’t say anything. There’s not a word from my mouth,” she said to the publication. “But I will say I love [creator] Mike White. He is amazing. I am a huge Mike White supporter, and I will leave it at that.”

The White Lotus quickly became a popular show after premiering on HBO in 2021, taking place in Hawaii and starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and Murray Bartlett. Season two was also a success, returning in 2022 and filming in Italy, with Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, and Aubrey Plaza.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” Mike White said to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing.“