Bella Thorne and her fiance Mark Emms celebrate their 1st anniversary

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms are celebrating a big milestone. The couple, who is engaged, is celebrating their first anniversary today, August 16th. The British producer made sure his fiance felt special, arriving with red roses and balloons. Thorne shared a photo of the special moment writing, “Celebrating one year!!”

The Thorne Dynasty founder also shared a sweet video of them hitting a pose. They both smiled as they looked happy in love.

Time will tell how they decided to celebrate their big day, but the 25-year-old did share some selfies showing off her look for the evening. Hours earlier, she shared a photo wearing sunglasses rocking her natural hair. The before and after showed she doesn’t need much to look picture perfect!

Bella looked classy and glam for her night out!

They fall hard and fast

Thorne, who recently wrapped filming on ‘The Tower,’ and the 44-year-old fell in love fast and hard, with him getting down on one knee in May, nine months into their relationship.

“It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne told Vogue, sharing her excitement for their proposal. They met in Ibiza last year during Cara Delevigne’s birthday party.

Per Vogue, Emms proposed at Thorne’s home in California, the day before Mother’s Day. He went all out, and the stunning engagement ring is described as a “10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone.”

Thorne reportedly wants a “countryside wedding at a manor” in the United Kingdom and has already been looking at some wedding dresses, including Dior or Schiaparelli. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” she told the outlet.