Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ is getting a movie: Everything we know

A new adventure in a galaxy far, far away is heading to the big screen! Lucasfilm announced on Jan. 9 that the Mandalorian and Grogu aka Baby Yoda are getting a movie. The film is set to be directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Jon, Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Jon said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Kathleen, president of Lucasfilm, added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

©Pedro Pascal





The Mandalorian was Lucasfilm’s first-ever, live-action series. The hit show, starring Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian Din Djarin, debuted on Disney+ back in 2019. Following the movie announcement in 2024, Pedro reposted Star Wars’ Instagram post about the film on his Instagram Story.

Before Mando and Grogu head to theaters, here is everything we know about the new Star Wars feature film...

When does The Mandalorian & Grogu movie come?

A premiere date has not been announced, but production will begin in 2024.

How to watch The Mandalorian & Grogu movie?

While The Mandalorian series streams on Disney+, Mando and Grogu’s new adventure is taking them to movie theaters, according to a press release.

Who is in The Mandalorian & Grogu cast?

The cast for the film has yet to be announced, but Pedro Pascal plays the Mandalorian in the Disney+ show.