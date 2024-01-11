Watch Gina Rodriguez fall in love in ‘Players’ trailer

Gina Rodriguez is back with a Netflix rom-com. The actress is starring in “Players,” a movie following the love affair between a sportswriter and a war reporter who start spending time together as a part of a play.

Rodriguez has previously worked with Netflix

Rodriguez stars as Mack, a sportswriter in New York who’s developed a habit with her friends of making up “plays” to hook up with people. She starts spending time with Nick (Tom Ellis), one of her marks, only to realize that her feelings run deeper, prompting her close friends to act as wingmen. "I went to college in New York and lived in Brooklyn. This felt like a love letter to Brooklyn and there were so many memories that came flooding in while shooting," said Rodriguez in an interview with PEOPLE.

Trish Sie is the directing the film, and calls it a sweet escape that people need right now. “Players is both tender-hearted and irreverent. It’s cheeky, but it’s kind. It’s a reminder that love is always possible, and friendships are priceless.”

"You're gonna love this movie whether you're home alone with a cup of tea, cuddled up with your sweetheart or your best friend or your mom or your tribe of pals from college.”

More about Netflix’s Players

“Players” stars Rodriguez, Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Ego Nwodim, Joel Courtney, and more. It’s the second Netflix romantic-comedy that Rodriguez has worked in, previously starring in “Someone Great.”

“Players” premieres on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.