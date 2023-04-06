GINA RODRIGUEZ©GettyImages
MOM LIFE

Gina Rodriguez reveals name of her baby boy and gives first glimpse

The talented star is now back to work and she is showing how she manages to raise her new baby while being on set.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

The wait is over for fans of Gina Rodriguez! The Hollywood star revealed the name of her new baby and posted a sweet photo, giving her followers the first glimpse of her newborn, Charlie.

The actress recently welcomed her new son with husband Joe LoCicero. The couple is known for keeping their personal life private, however Rodriguez was photographed taking a stroll with her little one just last week.

Gina Rodriguez/Instagram©Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

Now the star has made the news Instagram official, by sharing a photo where Charlie’s little hand can be seen for the first time. Rodriguez had previously shared some details about her pregnancy journey, sharing her excitement to be expanding her family.

EXC Gina Rodriguez, Joe LoCicero©GrosbyGroup

She previously revealed to ET that she was thrilled and was carefully preparing for the arrival of the new member of their family. “I’m so excited about it. I feel so, so overjoyed,” she said during the interview. “I’m taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor,” she told the publication. “My husband is training to be a doula, my doula. He’s really next level.”

EXC Gina Rodriguez, Joe LoCicero©GrosbyGroup
The pair were all smiles during a recent outing with little Charlie.

The talented star is now back to work and she is showing how she manages to raise her new baby while being on set. “Yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom,” she wrote, adding, “getting back to dancing,” posting a video practicing choreography with Sasha Farber for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more