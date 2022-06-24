Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi to star in Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids’ reboot movie

Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez are ready for their next adventure! The actors are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming reboot of Spy Kids. As reported by Deadline, the Latina actress and Levi will share the screen with Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

The publication also revealed that the movie “is set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Variety also said the movie will keep the essence of its predecessor and will follow the story of a multi-cultural family of international spies.

The original spy family action-adventure comedy franchise created by Robert Rodriguez was released in 2001 and starred Carla Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Alexa PenaVega, and Daryl Sabara. Banderas and Gugino played Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez, while Alexa and Daryl portrayed their children, Carmen and Juni.

People revealed that Emily Osment, who starred in 2002’s Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and 2003’s Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, previously said she’d “absolutely” be open to co-star in another film. “I just saw Matt O’Leary, who played my older brother Gary ... a couple days ago, and it’s like nothing has changed,” she said in the 2017 interview.

“I love living in L.A. because you never know who you’re gonna run into,” Osment added. “It’s nice to know that after all these years, nothing really has changed.”